Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting underway in Phase 7 across eight states and Union territories

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting is currently underway for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On June 1, a total of 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are casting their votes to select representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. The elections, conducted in seven phases, will culminate with the announcement of results on June 4.

    In this phase, 904 candidates are vying for 57 seats. The breakdown includes 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of constituencies voting on June 1, 2024:

    Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates in the fray for Phase 7:

    Varanasi: Narendra Modi (BJP), Ajay Rai (Congress)
    Patna Sahib: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)
    Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Sajad Gani Lone (Jammu & Kashmir People Conference)
    Jadavpur: Saayoni Ghosh (TMC)
    Khadoor Sahib: Amritpal Singh (Independent)
    Mandi: Kangana Ranaut (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)
    Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan (BJP)
    Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)
    Udupi Chikmagalur: K. Jayaprakash Hegde (Congress)

    The previous phases of the Lok Sabha elections have seen varying voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14%, followed by 66.71% in the second phase. The third phase saw a turnout of 65.68%, the fourth phase recorded 69.16%, the fifth phase had 62.2%, and the sixth phase, held last Saturday, saw an approximate turnout of 61.98%.

