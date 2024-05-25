Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Rahul Gandhi clicks selfie with mother Sonia after casting vote; SEE POST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi were among the early voters as polling began for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. At 7am, voting began for seven national capital constituencies: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

After casting their votes, the two Congress leaders, accompanied by their security personnel, also clicked a selfie outside their polling booth at Nirman Bhawan. Gandhi also resorted to his official X account, where he published a photo of himself and his mother with tattooed fingertips.

"Mother and I contributed to this great festival of democracy by casting our votes. All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family," he posted in Hindi.

"Your vote will not only improve your life but will also protect democracy and the Constitution. All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family," he added.

Rahul's sister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also voted in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election at a Delhi voting booth. She seemed certain that the Opposition INDIA group "will win" after casting her ballot.

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Atishi, and departing East Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir were among the early morning voters. Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu voted in the New Delhi constituency.

Latest Videos