Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Check out dates, timings of dry days in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad

All liquor stores in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad will be closed until 6 pm on Saturday, May 25, starting from 6 pm on Thursday, May 23, as ‘dry days’ are being observed due to Phase 6 voting in the general election.

The excise department has declared that all liquor outlets and licenced premises in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon would be closed from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25 in anticipation of the Phase 6 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

This action is done to keep the peace during this crucial voting time. In addition, on June 4, the day the results of the Lok Sabha Election are announced, the sale of alcoholic beverages would be completely prohibited. The shutdown of liquor outlets will begin 48 hours before the end of the poll, starting at 6 PM on May 23 and lasting until 6 PM on May 25. This precaution is aimed at preventing any potential disturbances or misuse of alcohol during the election process.

On June 4, no liquor will be sold to ensure a peaceful environment on the vote-counting day. This proposal emphasises the necessity of maintaining public order and ensuring a smooth election process. By implementing these restrictions, authorities want to protect the integrity and security of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, encouraging a fair and transparent democratic process.

Dry Days List for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad:

- May 23, Thursday: Buddha Purnima, Pre-polling day

- May 24, Friday: Pre-polling day

- May 25, Saturday: Polling day (Until the end of voting hours)

- June 4, Tuesday: Counting day

- June 17, Monday: Bakrid

A total of 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories will vote on Saturday, May 25. The voting will start at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Vote counting will occur on June 4, followed by the announcement of the results.

Latest Videos