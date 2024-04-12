Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: S Damodaran, Padma Shri awardee, campaigns in unique style for Tiruchirappalli seat

    S Damodaran, aged 62 and hailing from Tiruchirappalli, is running in this election under the symbol of a gas stove. He was seen campaigning for votes at Gandhi Market in the city, engaging with both residents and vegetable vendors.
     

    While high-decibel campaigns by tall political leaders make headlines in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a Padma Shri recipient running as an independent in the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency is making flower garlands, interacting with vegetable vendors, and selling vegetables.

    At the Gandhi Market in the city, S Damodaran, 62, a Tiruchirappalli native running under the symbol of a gas burner, was observed requesting votes from customers and vegetable merchants.

    "I am an Independent candidate from Trichy constituency. I am the son of the soil. I belong to Trichy city. I have almost 40 years of experience volunteering as an Associate Service in the Sanitation Center. I was 21 years old when I began my profession. I'm 62 now. At the age of 60, I got the Padma Shree award from then President of India Ram Nath Kovind for my work in the sanitation sector," Damodaran said.

    Damodaran shared that he started his social service at the age of 21 and had served during the tenure of nine prime ministers throughout his lifetime.

    "At the age of 21, during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as India's prime minister, I began my social service career. In my lifetime, I have encountered nine prime ministers. I created every community a model village by working under all government supported rural sanitation programs," he declared.

    Speaking about his unique campaign, Domdaran said, "Today I have started my campaign in the Gandhi Market area, which falls under my parliamentary constituency. I am getting wonderful reception wherever I go."

    For his outstanding effort in the social work sector, S. Damodaran received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in the Padma series, from the national government. The recipient of the award is a "social worker who has dedicated his life to sanitation promotion in villages and slums in South India."

