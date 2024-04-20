Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 100 Congress leaders join BJP in Madhya Pradesh, party dubs them 'betrayers'

A Congress ex-MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and several other local leaders of the party joined the BJP on Saturday. Reacting to the development, K K Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, said, "Those who are joining BJP are betraying their political mother."

A Congress ex-MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district and several other local leaders of the party joined the BJP on Saturday. A day after six Lok Sabha constituencies in the state went to polls in the first round of parliamentary elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Harivallabh Shukla, who represented the Shivpuri assembly constituency, and other Congress members to the BJP. More than 100 Congress leaders joined the BJP at the function, claimed a party release.

"We welcome you with open arms to the party. We are going to work with one accord. You are free to give suggestions and play an important role in the party (BJP)," Yadav told the new saffron party members.

Earlier, Yadav had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parivar (family) was expanding at the fastest pace in MP.

Reacting to the development, K K Mishra, media advisor to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, called Shukla a spent force.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had launched a campaign to induct disgruntled Congress leaders into its fold in MP. Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP in the state in the past few months. "Those who are joining BJP are betraying their political mother. They got everything but when the time came to pay back to the party and fight the divisive forces, they showed their back and fled tempted by money and muscle power," he said.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, six went to polls in the first phase on Friday. Polling will be held in the remaining constituencies in three more phases between April 26 and May 13.