Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New survey shows advantage BJP in clash against TMC in West Bengal

A recent opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX sheds light on the evolving political landscape in West Bengal. The survey suggests a close contest, with the TMC poised to capture 21 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, closely followed by the BJP with 20 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a sweeping victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, aiming to secure over 400 seats across India. But the BJP may encounter formidable challenges in several states, notably West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds sway. Now, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a new opinion poll conducted by a prominent television channel shows the BJP gaining ground in Mamata's bastion.

In a recent survey conducted by India TV-CNX focusing on West Bengal, all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies were meticulously scrutinized between February 5th and 23rd. According to the findings of the India TV-CNX opinion poll, the BJP stands poised to capture 20 out of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, closely trailed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which is projected to secure 21 seats. Additionally, one seat is predicted to fall into the hands of the Congress party.

The Left Front, however, faces a bleak prospect as the survey indicates a likelihood of no seats being secured by the coalition. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in 22 seats, with the BJP securing 18 seats and the Congress clinching two.

The survey suggests a potential reshuffling of the political landscape, with the TMC potentially losing one seat while the BJP gains two. Similarly, the Congress may witness a decline in seat count.

In terms of voting percentages, the TMC is anticipated to garner 44.5% of the votes, closely trailed by the BJP at 43%. The Left Front is projected to secure 5.68% of the votes, while the Congress is expected to garner 3.62%. Other smaller parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, are estimated to receive approximately 3% of the votes.

Analyzing regional dynamics, the opinion poll data reveals that in North Bengal, the BJP is expected to secure six out of eight seats, with the TMC clinching the remaining two. In South East Bengal, comprising twelve seats, the TMC is projected to win eight seats, while the BJP and Congress are predicted to secure three and one seat, respectively. In Greater Kolkata, encompassing five seats, the TMC is expected to triumph in four seats, with the BJP securing one. Meanwhile, in South West Bengal, with seventeen seats, the BJP is poised to win ten seats, while the TMC is anticipated to secure seven seats.