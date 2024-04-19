Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Ravi Poovaiah, an IIT graduate who designed EVM

    EVM device is being used for the Indian general elections 2024 and while most people know what it is used for, the people who designed it are still unknown to the world.  Meanwhile, EVMs were first tried in 1982 in the by-election to Paravur assembly constituency in Kerala. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Ravi Poovaiah, an IIT graduate who designed EVM gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Several of the largest IT businesses in the world are being led by IIT graduates. IIT alumni are renowned for their creativity, problem-solving skills, and unconventional thinking. They are also responsible for some well-known inventions that have improved people's lives all over the world.

    The electronic voting machine (EVM) is one gadget that is making headlines as India is voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The majority of people are aware of the purpose of the EVM gadget, which will be utilized in the general elections in India in 2024, but the globe is still in the dark about who invented it. 

     To recall, EVMs were first tried in 1982 in the by-election to Paravur assembly constituency in Kerala. They were gradually incorporated into Indian elections beginning in the late 1990s. The two main members of the team that created the EVM were Ravi Poovaiah and AG Rao.

    Professor Ravi Poovaiah is a senior faculty member at the Industrial Design Centre (IDC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He also holds the D L Shah Chair for Innovation at IIT Bombay. Poovaiah has degrees from IIT Madras in Mechanical Engineering, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Providence, USA, in Product Design and Graphic Arts, and IIT Bombay in M.Tech. Poovaiah has played a significant role in advocating for design education and open source at educational institutions.

    Professor Poovaiah has worked on projects with major industry leaders such as Microsoft, Yahoo, Google India, Motorola India, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics Limited, Siemens India, among others.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When was NOTA introduced into polling system? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When was NOTA introduced into polling system?

    Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH) AJR

    'Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH)

    HISTORIC! 50 feet Vasuki Indicus 'largest snake to have ever existed'; Kutch fossil dubbed as 'jackpot' anr

    HISTORIC! 50 feet Vasuki Indicus 'largest snake to have ever existed'; Kutch fossil dubbed as 'jackpot'

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days

    Recent Stories

    Photos Check out Nayanthara's Rs 5.3 Lakh Rolex watch RBA

     (Photos) Check out Nayanthara's Rs 5.3 Lakh Rolex watch

    BREAKING Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH)

    Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film RKK

    Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

    Hair Loss prevention-7 ways to stop hair fall RBA EAI

    Hair Loss prevention-7 ways to stop hair fall

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon