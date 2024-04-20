Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Like Amethi, he'll run away from Wayanad too': PM's sly dig at Rahul Gandhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is having difficulty gaining support in Wayanad, Kerala, and that he will "run away" from the seat following the polls on April 26. Modi was speaking at a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said he will run away from Wayanad in Kerala as he was finding it difficult to get people's support there. During a rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, PM Modi called Gandhi a "prince" or shehzada and stated that the Congress was anticipating the results of the April 26 polls in Wayanad. He mockingly suggested that Gandhi will "run away" from the seat in the same manner as he "ran away" from Amethi in 2019.

    Gandhi has been fielded by the Congress from Wayanad for a second term. In 2019, he contested from Wayanad and Amethi, his family bastion. In Amethi, he was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani, while he managed to secure a win from Wayanad.

    Speaking at the rally, the PM also questioned the INDIA bloc parties about their combined leader after the polls. "INDIA bloc is unable to tell the people of India who will be the combine's leader," he stated. PM Modi went on to say that even prior to the votes being announced, Congress leaders had conceded defeat.

    Prime Minister Modi, who is vying for a third term, stated, "They (Congress) may claim anything, but the reality is that Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before the announcement of polls."

    He also charged that the Congress was impeding Maharashtra's progress. "Congress put hurdles in Maharashtra’s development for decades," PM Modi stated. PM Modi also urged the public to ensure that as many people as possible vote in the elections at the event.

    “To all the workers and leaders of other parties, even if you feel that you are going to lose the elections and why should you work hard- I want to say work hard for democracy,” he added while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

    Maharashtra will hold five rounds of elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats between April 19 and May 20. On June 4, the results will be announced. The second phase of voting in Nanded is scheduled for April 26.

