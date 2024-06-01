Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Pollsters predict Chandra Babu-led NDA's victory in Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh's fiercely contested 2024 Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 81.86%. Exit polls, released after the final phase of Lok Sabha voting, predict varied outcomes. TV9 suggests YSRCP winning 13 seats, while ABP-CVOTER and India TV-CNX predict an NDA (TDP-Jana Sena-BJP) win with up to 25 and 23 seats, respectively. Results are eagerly awaited on June 4.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls Andhra Pradesh voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections held on May 13, 2024, have kept citizens on edge as they eagerly await the exit polls scheduled for June 1. This coincides with the conclusion of the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Voting and exit polls

    The Election Commission of India has prohibited the disclosure of exit polls until the voting process is completed across all states and union territories. The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm in seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Once the final vote is cast, the exit poll results will be released. Andhra Pradesh's exit polls will be live after 6:30 pm, with broadcasts on India Today and NDTV.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

    Historic election in Andhra Pradesh

    This year's elections in Andhra Pradesh are among the most fiercely contested in the state's history. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is pitted against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with both parties striving to form the next state government. The BJP, a key NDA ally, is projected to secure between 4 to 6 seats, enhancing its influence in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is anticipated to win between 3 to 5 seats. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party, founded by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, is projected to secure up to 2 seats.

    2014 Lok Sabha elections: Predictions vs Results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP won 15 seats, the YSRCP secured 8 seats, and the BJP managed to win 2 seats.

    2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Predictions vs Results

    The 2019 elections saw the YSRCP dominate, winning 22 out of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh with a 49.15% vote share. The TDP was significantly reduced, securing only 3 seats despite garnering nearly 40% of the votes.

    Voting in 2024

    Voting for Andhra Pradesh's 25 Lok Sabha seats took place on May 13 during the fourth phase of the national elections. The state witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition alliance of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP. Polling was held simultaneously for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, with a notable 81.86% voter turnout recorded. Both rural and urban voters showed strong participation.

    What do the exit polls say?

    The Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll forecasts a significant win for the BJP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh, predicting they will secure 19 to 22 seats. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is anticipated to win between 5 and 8 seats according to this exit poll.

    The Jan Ki Baat exit poll presents a slightly different picture, predicting that the YSRCP will secure 8-13 seats, the TDP will win 10-14 seats, and the BJP will capture 2-3 seats in Andhra Pradesh. Pollsters indicate that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing significant challenges in his bid to retain power in Andhra Pradesh.

    Most exit polls released on Saturday suggest a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win over 350 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 8:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls West Bengal voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

    'India has voted': PM Modi jibes 'opportunistic' INDIA Bloc as exit polls predict NDA majority in LS Elections anr

    'India has voted': PM Modi jibes 'opportunistic' INDIA Bloc as exit polls predict NDA majority in LS Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 exit polls bjp nda congress india bloc how exact were predictions in 2019 and 2014 snt

    NDA predicted to win over 350 seats in LS Elections 2024: How exact were exit poll predictions in 2019, 2014?

    Punjab Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Punjab Exit Polls 2024: Will AAP continue to rule?

    Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Gujarat Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to secure hattrick sweep in PM Modi's home state

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls West Bengal voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls predict BJP's strong performance in West Bengal, surpassing 2019 gains

    'India has voted': PM Modi jibes 'opportunistic' INDIA Bloc as exit polls predict NDA majority in LS Elections anr

    'India has voted': PM Modi jibes 'opportunistic' INDIA Bloc as exit polls predict NDA majority in LS Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 exit polls bjp nda congress india bloc how exact were predictions in 2019 and 2014 snt

    NDA predicted to win over 350 seats in LS Elections 2024: How exact were exit poll predictions in 2019, 2014?

    Punjab Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Punjab Exit Polls 2024: Will AAP continue to rule?

    Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw

    Gujarat Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to secure hattrick sweep in PM Modi's home state

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon