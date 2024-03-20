Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a bid to address longstanding issues, the DMK manifesto calls for statehood for Puducherry and calls for a ban on NEET, aligning with the party's vision for equitable governance.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: DMK renominates sitting MPs, including Kanimozhi, TR Baalu, and more for April 19 polls
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday (March 20) announced its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant moment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party stalwarts, revealed the manifesto at an event. DMK chief MK Stalin said that the manifesto was a reflection of the people's aspirations, crafted after extensive consultations conducted across the state.

    He took a swipe at the BJP, accusing them of reneging on their electoral promises and highlighted the DMK's commitment to fulfilling its manifesto pledges.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details

    "It is the DMK's tradition to draft a manifesto before elections and diligently implement the proposed initiatives. Our leaders have instilled in us the importance of keeping our word. As Kanimozhi mentioned, we traversed every corner of the state, listening to the voices of our fellow citizens," Stalin said.

    "This manifesto isn't just a DMK document; it's a manifesto of the people. The BJP's tenure since 2014 has been marked by broken promises and the erosion of India's foundation. Through the INDIA alliance, we are poised to assume power in 2024. Our manifesto outlines tailored schemes for Tamil Nadu, with specific provisions for each district," he further said.

    In a bid to address longstanding issues, the DMK manifesto calls for statehood for Puducherry and calls for a ban on NEET, aligning with the party's vision for equitable governance. Along with the manifesto release, the DMK announced its first list of candidates, comprising seasoned politicians and fresh faces. 

    Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joins BJP ahead of LS Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    The party renominated Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai (Central), Tamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South), Kalanidhi Veerasamy from Chennai (North), S Jagathrakshagan (Arakkonam), TR Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Kathir Anand (Vellore).

    A Mani (Dharmapuri), CN Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai), TM Selvaganapathy from Salem, KE Prakash from Erode, A Raja (Nilgiris), Ganapathy P Rajkumar (Coimbatore), Arun Nehru (Perambalur), S Murasoli (Thanjavur), Thanga Tamilselvan (Theni), and Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi) are the other people named in the list.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
