    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Coimbatore constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Among these constituencies lies Coimbatore, a major electoral battleground situated in the western region of Tamil Nadu. Known as the state's second-largest city, Coimbatore boasts a substantial electorate comprising approximately 30.81 lakh voters, as per the latest electoral roll data.

    With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the stage for a series of significant political showdowns. The elections will be held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases and counting of votes will be held on June 4. In Tamil Nadu, 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 19.

    Among these constituencies lies Coimbatore, a major electoral battleground situated in the western region of Tamil Nadu. Known as the state's second-largest city, Coimbatore boasts a substantial electorate comprising approximately 30.81 lakh voters, as per the latest electoral roll data.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Coimbatore candidates list

    The electoral battle for the Coimbatore seat intensifies with a total of 37 candidates vying for victory. Notably, the majority of these contenders are contesting independently, reflecting the diverse political landscape of the region. Among the prominent candidates, Ganapathy P Rajkumar has been nominated by the DMK, while the BJP has put forward its state chief, K Annamalai. Additionally, Singai G Ramachandran represents the AIADMK, and Kalamani Jeganathan from NTK is also in the run for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019 results

    In the 2019 general elections, PR Natarajan from the CPI(M) won the Coimbatore constituency seat, securing 5,71,150 votes, defeating BJP's CP Radhakrishnan who secured 3,92,007 votes.

    Lok Sabha elections 2014 results

    During the Lok Sabha elections 2014, PR Natarajan, representing ADMK, clinched victory in the Coimbatore constituency with a total of 4,31,717 votes. Following closely behind was CP Radhakrishnan from the BJP, securing 3,89,701 votes.

