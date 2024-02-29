Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to field actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut as 'star candidates'?

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to consider fielding stars from the film industry for the Lok Sabha elections, according to reports. The names of Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut are reportedly being considered by the BJP as 'star candidates'.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering top film stars for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP aims for 400 seats in the election and if reports are to be believed the saffron party will place celebrities in the final candidates list as 'star candidates'. The party is interested in considering actors who have close ties with the BJP like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut.

    This is not the first time that actors are being considered for a seat. Punjab's Gurdaspur MP is Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and BJP MP from Chandigarh is Kirron Kher, wife of veteran actor Anupam Kher. Also, Bollywood's dream girl, Hema Malini is a BJP MP from Madurai.

    However, this time Sunny Deol is less likely to get a seat.  The BJP is examining the case of 80 MPs on the basis that sitting MPs should be given seats only based on performance. Sunny Deol's attendance and performance in Parliament is poor. At the same time, it is reported that Sunny Deol has already informed that he is not interested in contesting again. 

    Paresh Rawal, who was close to Narendra Modi in Gujarat, was given a seat by the BJP in 2014. Paresh won from Ahmedabad East, Gujarat's star constituency, but his performance in the parliament fell behind. Even the attendance was close to 60 percent for the star during 2014-19. With this, the BJP did not give him a seat in the next term. Therefore the BJP is looking for players who perform well. 

    Meanwhile, there are rumours that the BJP would field celebrities like Suresh Gopi in Kerala to get ready for the experiment. According to reports, the BJP also plans to carry out this experiment in the states of Telugu, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 
     

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
