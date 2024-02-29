Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis (WATCH)

    A new paper authored by Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Indian Statistical Institute Professor Mudit Kapoor, reveals an 18% higher growth rate in India during the Narendra Modi years of 2015-2020 compared to previous administrations.

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    India witnessed an 18 per cent higher rate of growth during the Narendra Modi years of 2015-2020, a new paper 'Politics in Action' authored by Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Indian Statistical Institute Professor Mudit Kapoor states. According to Shamika, "The paper is meant to show using objective data, daytime satellite data, data which is irrefutable in terms of the way it is calculated and the way it is put together. It also maps real-time changes on the ground within such a large country such as ours. Different data sets were combined for this. We combined extremely high-resolution daytime satellite data with parliamentary constituency data, which is from the Election Commission. We looked at district and sub-district level data to study extremely localised growth over time, spanning about 15 years."

    The paper underscores the government's significant allocation towards infrastructure in recent budgets, reflecting a commitment to enhancing connectivity and basic amenities across the country. The authors of the report outline the Modi government's philosophy of ensuring essential services reach every citizen nationwide. This encompasses access to vital amenities such as roads, electricity, drinking water, toilets, and affordable housing

    Furthermore, the authors highlight the shift towards a virtuous cycle, where improved governance facilitates more effective direct benefit transfers, reduces leakages, and enhances state resources for investment in infrastructure and amenities. These endeavours, the paper notes, are pivotal for long-term productivity enhancement, laying the foundation for a developed India. In essence, the paper depicts the government's strategy as paving the way for a prosperous and inclusive nation, symbolized by the term "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

    Let us take a look at what the data suggests:

    * Under the NDA (2015 to 2020), the average growth rate of total built-up surface across parliamentary constituencies has been 3.3 per cent as compared to 2.8 per cent during the Congress-led UPA II government (2010-2015)

    * The constituencies that have grown the most (at over 5 per cent) are those that are in the most backward and underdeveloped parts of the country. The number of such constituencies that have witnessed over 5 per cent growth has increased considerably under the NDA regime. In a nutshell, the fastest growth happened in the least developed parts.

    * As far as the inherent inequality across the parliamentary constituencies, data shows that under the NDA government, the highest construction has happened in the least developed constituencies that are remote in nature. They have seen an increase of over 6.5 per cent annualised growth. While development did happen under the UPA II regime as well, the rate of growth in remote remained much lower.

    * Looking at district-wise data, the annualised growth rate under the Modi government has been better off than the two tenures of the UPA. While UPA II (2.9 per cent) fared slightly better than UPA I (2.6 per cent), significantly higher growth has been witnessed under the Modi government (3.5 per cent) -- 21 per cent higher. 

    * The data reveals that there are districts in the country that have grown by over 10 per cent under the Modi government. 

    * On average, a district in India has a population of 20 lakh people. A granular analysis of data -- at the sub-district level -- shows that the results are consistent with the outcomes at the district level. Under the NDA, 31 per cent growth has been witnessed at the sub-district level compared to UPA I, which in itself was a period of high growth. 

    * Under PM Modi, almost seven per cent higher growth is witnessed in the most remote or the least developed parts of the country (which have less than 3 per cent constructed area within their boundaries). In other words, there has been a much greater reduction in inequality when compared to the UPA I and UPA II tenures. This is largely due to the Modi government focusing a lot of economic activity on the least developed parts of the country.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student in Pookode university nabbed from Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student nabbed from Palakkad

    Locals in Sandeshkhali dance and celebrate arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after 55 days (WATCH) snt

    Locals in Sandeshkhali dance and celebrate arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after 55 days (WATCH)

    Rajasthan TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda AJR

    Rajasthan: TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Centre ignored trade unions' views while amending labour laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as 'Most Powerful Indians 2024'; Check top-10 names here AJR

    PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as 'Most Powerful Indians 2024'; Check top-10 names here

    Recent Stories

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation osf

    Hockey India stands united: Dilip Tirkey, Bhola Nath Singh deny rift allegations in wake of CEO's resignation

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student in Pookode university nabbed from Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student nabbed from Palakkad

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: 5 things CONFIRMED about new gadget

    Is Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's 'Wed in India'? RKK

    Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding in Jamnagar due to PM Modi's Wed in India

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child: Actor reveals why he wants 'baby girl' RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child: Actor reveals why he wants 'baby girl'

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon