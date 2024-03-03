Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP sends a message to loose cannons with first candidates' list

    The BJP released its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, sparking discussions about the absence of longstanding figures like Pragya Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri. Their exclusion reflects the BJP's strategic focus on mitigating electoral risks posed by controversial statements.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP sends a message to loose cannons with first candidates' list
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first list of the candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections triggered a wave of discussion and analysis, particularly surrounding the absence of several longstanding figures from the list. Among the notable omissions was firebrand leader Pragya Thakur, along with incumbent Delhi MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri. Their exclusion from the list was not merely a procedural matter but rather sent a resounding message from the party's top brass to its cadre and the electorate at large.

    The decision to sideline these seasoned politicians underscores the BJP's strategic imperative to mitigate potential electoral risks posed by individuals prone to making controversial statements. For instance, Pragya Thakur, known for her inflammatory rhetoric, has been at the centre of numerous controversies, including her characterization of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as a patriot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself publicly rebuked such remarks, emphasizing their detrimental impact on societal harmony and the BJP's image. Thakur's involvement in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case and subsequent contentious statements further compounded her exclusion from the candidate list.

    Similarly, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a two-term MP from West Delhi, faced removal from the candidate list due to his history of making provocative statements. Verma's remarks during the Shaheen Bagh protests, where he pledged to clear the demonstrators within an hour if the BJP came to power in Delhi, drew widespread condemnation and scrutiny. 

    Additionally, his derogatory comments targeting the Muslim community on separate occasions exacerbated concerns about his suitability as a representative.

    Likewise, Ramesh Bidhuri, the incumbent MP from South Delhi, found himself conspicuously absent from the candidate list due to his past indiscretions. Bidhuri's use of Islamophobic slurs directed at another MP during a parliamentary session sparked outrage and necessitated an apology. However, the BJP's decision to exclude him suggests that such transgressions carry lasting repercussions within the party's organizational structure.

    Overall, the BJP's calculated move to sideline these controversial figures serves a dual purpose: to present a disciplined and cohesive electoral front and to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a progressive and inclusive India. By demonstrating intolerance for divisive rhetoric and prioritizing governance issues over political theatrics, the party aims to project a united image and maintain its electoral momentum in the run-up to the polls.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
