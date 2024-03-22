Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP decides to go solo in Odisha, rules out alliance with BJD

The BJP's decision to go it alone marks a departure from the past, notably, their decade-long alliance with the BJD from 1998 to 2009. During this period, the two parties jointly contested multiple Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (March 22) announced that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections independently in Odisha. State unit chief Manmohan Samal made this assertion, indicating a firm resolve to chart their political course solo.

Samal took to social media platform X, to convey the BJP's electoral strategy. He highlighted the party's intent to secure victory in all 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Legislative Assembly seats in Odisha. Emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Odisha's 4.5 crore citizens under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Samal also highlighted the vision for a developed India and Odisha.

However, Samal didn't shy away from expressing concerns about the Modi government's welfare schemes failing to reach the grassroots level in Odisha. He lamented the plight of the state's underprivileged populace, deprived of the benefits due to them. Addressing various issues related to Odisha's identity, pride, and the welfare of its people, the BJP chief signaled a proactive stance in addressing these concerns.

The BJP's decision to go it alone marks a departure from the past, notably, their decade-long alliance with the BJD from 1998 to 2009. During this period, the two parties jointly contested multiple Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, the changing political dynamics have paved the way for independent electoral strategies in the forthcoming polls.

Odisha is set for a pivotal electoral exercise, with voting scheduled for 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly across four phases, commencing May 13. As the political landscape evolves, both the BJP and BJD are gearing up for an intense electoral battle to secure the mandate of the people.

Presently, the BJP holds eight Lok Sabha MPs and 23 MLAs in the Odisha Assembly, while the ruling BJD commands 112 MLAs and 12 Lok Sabha MPs in the state.

