Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP releases list of 8 candidates in Punjab; See list here

Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been nominated to contest from the Sangrur seat, a constituency previously held by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This move highlights AAP's focus on retaining key constituencies and ensuring a smooth transition of power within the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (March 14) announced its list of eight candidates for the state on Thursday. The list includes several prominent names, reflecting the party's strategy to field candidates with strong regional influence.

Notably, Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been nominated to contest from the Sangrur seat, a constituency previously held by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This move highlights AAP's focus on retaining key constituencies and ensuring a smooth transition of power within the party.

Kerala's Gyanesh Kumar, Punjab's Balwinder Sandhu appointed as new Election Commissioners

The remaining seven candidates announced by AAP are Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar for Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinky for Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh SP for Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjeet Anmol for Faridkot, Gurmeet Singh Khudian for Bathinda, and Dr. Balbir Singh for Patiala.

"After being nominated as the candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat by the AAP, I express my heartfelt gratitude to my mentor Arvind Kejriwal and the honorable CM Bhagwant Mann," Dr. Balbir Singh said.

"As a committed member of the party, I consider it a privilege and a duty to uphold the values of justice and freedom, especially in the challenging circumstances our nation faces. I assure both the party leadership and the people of Patiala that I will dedicate myself entirely to serving our country, state, and party," he further said.

Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune due to chest infection; check details

Former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, Gurpreet Singh GP, recently joined the AAP.

Although the AAP and Congress have agreed upon seat-sharing arrangements in various states under the INDIA bloc, they are anticipated to compete against each other in Punjab.