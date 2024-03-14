Kerala's Gyanesh Kumar, Punjab's Balwinder Sandhu appointed as new Election Commissioners

These appointments became necessary due to the vacancies created by the resignation of Arun Goel on March 8 and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14. With these changes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar remains the sole member of the poll authority.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee on Thursday (March 14) appointed Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu as the new Election Commissioners for the Election Commission of India. The decision comes after PM Modi chaired the meeting with the committee.

As the former head of the Kashmir Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Gyanesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer from the Kerala Cadre, played a pivotal role in overseeing the abrogation of Article 370. The appointment of two new Election Commissioners took place following a meeting held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (7LKM), where Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary was also present.

Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms for obscene content, social media handles included; See full list

These appointments became necessary due to the vacancies created by the resignation of Arun Goel on March 8 and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14. With these changes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar remains the sole member of the poll authority.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the selection panel includes a Union minister and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Once the appointments are officially notified, they will mark the first under the new law. This law also empowers the three-member selection panel to appoint a person not short-listed by the search committee.

Previously, Election Commissioners were appointed by the President based on government recommendations, with the senior-most member typically appointed as the CEC. However, the recent law on the appointment of the CEC and ECs brought changes to this process.

Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

Article 324, Clause 2 of the Constitution outlines that the Election Commission consists of the Chief Election Commissioner and additional Election Commissioners as determined by the President.