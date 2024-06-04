Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations with sweets and Chole Bhature (WATCH)

    The ruling BJP got into celebration mode long before the Lok Sabha election results were announced. A video showed poori and sweets being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday. 

     

    The BJP and Congress, certain of winning the Lok Sabha elections, had already begun their celebrations in their respective party headquarters even before the vote counting commenced. At the BJP office in Delhi, poori and laddoos were being prepared in bulk in anticipation of a BJP victory in the elections. The festive mode was also witnessed at the Congress headquarters where chhole bhature was being prepared.

    With the majority of exit polls throughout the nation projecting a resounding victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the party is exuding confidence. The opposition INDIA group maintained that the official results would be in their advantage and rejected the likely figures presented by the exit polls.

    Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly polls were also held simultaneously in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

    There are 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. A party or an alliance needs 272 seats to form the government.

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared on Monday that India set a world record with 642 million voters participating in the general elections. A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase general elections. 

    Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “We have created a world record of 642 million proud Indian voters. This is a historic moment for all of us. This is just to give you some small statistics. This is 1.5 times of the voters of all G7 countries - US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada.. all put together."

