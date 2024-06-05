Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

    The international media reacted to India's election results, indicating a surprising outcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP aiming for a third consecutive term and a third straight single-party majority, secured 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

    Lok sabha election 2024 results pm modi foreign media reactions anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the largest coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 272 seats. However, the saffron party fell considerably short of its goal to secure 370 seats independently and over 400 seats with its allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, is likely to secure a third consecutive term in the country's highest office.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a third consecutive term and a third straight single-party majority, secured 240 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This result placed the saffron party significantly ahead of the Congress, the main opposition party, which won 99 seats. However, the BJP experienced a loss of 63 seats compared to its 2019 tally, having won 282 seats in 2014. Meanwhile, the Congress gained 55 more seats than in 2014 and 47 more than in 2019.

    Check out the reactions of foreign media after the Lok Sabha Election results:

    The Washington Post described the results as an "unexpected repudiation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," noting that there was "tepid support for his Hindu nationalist party, piercing the air of invincibility around the most dominant Indian politician in decades."

    The Guardian reported, "Narendra Modi looks set to win a third term in power but early election results indicated he had not achieved the landslide victory many had predicted." The article added, "The opposition alliance appeared to far outperform expectations."

    The Times noted, "His (PM Modi) poorer performance will have political ramifications. At a minimum, the BJP will have to depend more on the junior members of its existing multi-party alliance. Two of those do not support Mr. Modi's 'Hindu-first' agenda."

    The Financial Times remarked, "The results would be a return to coalition politics. Many Indians had expected a clear Modi victory in an election seen as a referendum on his decade in office and a campaign focused largely on his personality."

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes

    Lok Sabha Elections Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here snt

    Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after Lok Sabha election 2024 results anr

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after LS poll results

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again see post gcw

    'Historical feat in India's history': PM Modi thanks citizens for placing faith in NDA again

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6,7 due to maintenance work vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6,7 due to maintenance work

    LS elections 2024: Kangana to Arun Govil, celebs political performance RKK

    LS elections 2024: Kangana to Arun Govil, celebs political performance

    Kevin De Bruyne open to Saudi Arabia transfer amid Manchester City contract uncertainty osf

    Kevin De Bruyne open to Saudi Arabia transfer amid Manchester City contract uncertainty

    Kieran Tierney's Top 10 moments: Journey of the Scottish footballer osf

    Kieran Tierney's Top 10 moments: Journey of the Scottish footballer

    Manchester City launches legal action against Premier League over 'sponsorship rules' osf

    Manchester City launches legal action against Premier League over 'sponsorship rules'

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon