Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

The international media reacted to India's election results, indicating a surprising outcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP aiming for a third consecutive term and a third straight single-party majority, secured 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the largest coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 272 seats. However, the saffron party fell considerably short of its goal to secure 370 seats independently and over 400 seats with its allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, is likely to secure a third consecutive term in the country's highest office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming for a third consecutive term and a third straight single-party majority, secured 240 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This result placed the saffron party significantly ahead of the Congress, the main opposition party, which won 99 seats. However, the BJP experienced a loss of 63 seats compared to its 2019 tally, having won 282 seats in 2014. Meanwhile, the Congress gained 55 more seats than in 2014 and 47 more than in 2019.

Check out the reactions of foreign media after the Lok Sabha Election results:

The Washington Post described the results as an "unexpected repudiation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," noting that there was "tepid support for his Hindu nationalist party, piercing the air of invincibility around the most dominant Indian politician in decades."

The Guardian reported, "Narendra Modi looks set to win a third term in power but early election results indicated he had not achieved the landslide victory many had predicted." The article added, "The opposition alliance appeared to far outperform expectations."

The Times noted, "His (PM Modi) poorer performance will have political ramifications. At a minimum, the BJP will have to depend more on the junior members of its existing multi-party alliance. Two of those do not support Mr. Modi's 'Hindu-first' agenda."

The Financial Times remarked, "The results would be a return to coalition politics. Many Indians had expected a clear Modi victory in an election seen as a referendum on his decade in office and a campaign focused largely on his personality."

