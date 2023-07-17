Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP confirms: 38 parties to attend Tuesday's mega NDA meeting

    The BJP national president said that today people are inclined towards NDA because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 9 years. "This alliance is not for power. This alliance is for service, for strengthening India," he said.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party Chief JP Nadda on Monday confirmed that 38 of the party's allies will attend the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi. Nadda, while addressing the media persons ahead of the NDA meeting, emphasized the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 9 years. He highlighted the NDA parties' collective commitment to the development agenda, schemes, and policies under PM Modi's guidance.

    Nadda mentioned the significant impact of Direct Benefit Transfer, with Rs 28 lakh crore directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts and the successful crackdown on leakages, saving around Rs 4-5 lakh crore. He also praised the increased use of digital tools in governance, enhancing transparency.

    Despite global challenges, Nadda pointed out that India's economy remains stable, as acknowledged by the IMF, and the country is recognized as the fastest-growing economy by Morgan Stanley, playing a crucial role in driving growth in Asia and globally.

    The BJP national president emphasized that the NDA's popularity stems from the remarkable achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 9 years. He highlighted that the alliance's purpose is not merely for power but for serving the nation and fortifying India's strength.

    The NDA gathering will be chaired by BJP President JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alongside their existing alliance partners, the BJP has extended invitations to various new allies and some former ones for the meeting scheduled at Delhi's Ashok Hotel on Tuesday evening. It is important to note that not all parties in the NDA currently hold a presence in the Parliament.

    As of now, the NDA boasts 24 parties, including BJP, AIADMK, PMK, RPI, Apna Dal, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Nishad Party, AGP, NPP, NDPP, JanaSena (Pawan Kalyan), SKM, JJP, IMKMK, AJSU, MNF, Tamil Manila Congress, IPFT (Tripura), Bodo People's party, Mahasthravadi Gomantak Party, United People's Party Liberal, All India NR Congress Pudduchery, and Shiromani Akali Dal Sayunkt (Dhindhsa).

    Furthermore, the Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction, Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party-Om Prakash Rajbhar are the new entrants joining the ruling alliance.

