Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India implements 'Vote from Home' for elderly people

    The Election Commission of India has scheduled a press conference for Saturday, March 16, to announce the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.  The Election Commission of India implemented 'Vote from Home' for  elderly people this year.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India implements 'Vote from Home' for elderly people rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) addressed a press conference and announced the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. Around 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the next elections at more than 12 lakh polling places. 

    To ensure inclusion and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has implemented home voting facilities for people aged 85 and up, as well as voters with a 40% disability or higher. The polling locations will also provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation to help eligible voters vote. With this impending electoral process, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in effect nationwide until the election results are officially declared.

    He said that the total electors encompass 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, and 48,000 transgender voters this year. He further stated that around 1.8 crore first-time voters have been added to the list. These figures highlight the diverse demographic composition of the electorate participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The tenure of the current Lok Sabha will expire on June 16. The tenures of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha will also conclude in June.

    The BJP gained 303 seats in the last parliamentary election, seeking a third straight term, while the Congress received 52. The 2019 elections are critical for the Opposition alliance INDIA, which is striving to end the BJP's reign.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EC announces assembly election schedule, counting date in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir

    BREAKING: EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim, J&K; know dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting to be held on June 4 (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting of votes on June 4 (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC underlines challenges in conducting free and fair polls vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muscle, money, misinformation, MCC violations - EC highlights 4Ms as challenges

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka vkp

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands AJR

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands

    Recent Stories

    Crew trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH] ATG

    'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    EC announces assembly election schedule, counting date in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir

    BREAKING: EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim, J&K; know dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting to be held on June 4 (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting of votes on June 4 (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC underlines challenges in conducting free and fair polls vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muscle, money, misinformation, MCC violations - EC highlights 4Ms as challenges

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka vkp

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon