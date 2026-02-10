Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition ruckus. BJP women MPs backed Speaker Om Birla, condemning Opposition MPs for allegedly throwing papers at the Chair, entering the Well, and surrounding the Prime Minister's seat, urging strong action against them.

Amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition parties on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes and will reconvene at 12 noon. Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to hold the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27.

BJP, Opposition Trade Barbs Over Ruckus

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs backed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while slamming the Opposition MPs for the alleged "unfortunate incident" of throwing papers at the Chair and entering the Well of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The BJP MPs wrote to Speaker Birla alleging that Opposition women MPs "surrounded the Prime Minister's seat" and later aggressively approached the Speaker's chamber on February 4. They urged the Speaker to take "the strongest possible action" against the MPs involved in the alleged incident.

Women Congress MPs had written a letter to Om Birla alleging that the ruling party forced him to make "false, baseless, and defamatory" claims against them.

On Thursday, Speaker Om Birla said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also backed the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress MPs crossed parliamentary limits.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju said, "The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area." (ANI)