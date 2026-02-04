The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests over suspended MPs. Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain decorum and follow parliamentary norms. Later, Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the House on the India-US trade deal.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members, with Speaker Om Birla urging them to follow parliamentary norms and not lower the dignity and traditions of the House while registering their protest. He also said that breaching decorum could undermine public trust in the democratic system.

Before adjourning the House, the Speaker said, "I believe that despite being in government for a long time, you are breaking the decorum and dignity of the House. There is a way to protest; there can be other ways to protest, however, you all are leaving your designated seats and walking towards the other side."

"If your will break dignity, then people of the country will lose trust on democracy. You all are senior leaders, but it is not right that you break the rules of the House. Protest is not done by sloganeering or carrying posters, protest is done by words, logical arguments," he said.

The Opposition members were protesting over the suspension of eight MPs during the previous day's Budget Session. The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

Govt Assures on India-US Trade Deal

Earlier, during the session, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assured Members of Parliament that India had successfully safeguarded the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors in the trade deal with the United States. The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country.

In response to the rising concern over the agricultural sector, Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha that the two nations held year-long discussions and ensured security to the sensitive sectors. Piyush Goyal said, "Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit in February 2025, the two nations have been discussing a balanced and profitable trade deal. In the last year, negotiators from both sides have held talks at several levels. It is obvious that, looking at their respective economies, both nations would like the best result to safeguard the sensitive economic sectors. India has been successful in safeguarding the interests of sensitive sectors, such as agriculture and dairy. The US also had some sensitive sectors. After one year of talks, negotiators from both sides ensured the trade deal." (ANI)