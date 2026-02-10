The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid Opposition protests, which Minister Kiren Rijiju blamed on the Congress for stalling the Budget discussion. The uproar follows Rahul Gandhi being barred from speaking, prompting a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned again on Tuesday till 2 pm after Opposition MPs staged a protest at the Well of the House. The Lower House was adjourned soon after it convened at 11 am until 12 pm, and again until 2 pm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rijiju Blames Congress for Disruption

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for creating a ruckus and preventing the House from functioning. Rijiju claimed that several opposition parties are ready to discuss the Union Budget 2026-27, but the Congress does not want the Parliament to function. "It's budget time today, and we should discuss it. I told Congress yesterday as well to discuss it. Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool are ready to speak, but Congress does not want Parliament to function," he said.

"I am saying that Congress has already lowered the House's dignity a lot, and now don't let it fall further. Let the discussion on the Budget take place," Rijiju urged the Opposition.

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's Speech

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not cite unpublished literature.

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

Meanwhile, the Congress party will submit a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to the sources, the Congress will submit the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh today.

On Monday, Congress MPs signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said. The motion reportedly has the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position.

TMC Stays Away, Congress Sets Condition

However, sources said today that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not sign on to the no-confidence motion against Om Birla, initiated by Congress.

According to sources, if the Speaker does not allow Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak, they are set to go ahead with the no-confidence motion, but if he is allowed to speak, the party will hold back the motion.

While the Congress does not have the numbers to carry a no-confidence motion, it is bound to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings this week. (ANI)