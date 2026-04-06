Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Delhi High Court for a recusal application against Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. The court is hearing a CBI plea challenging the trial court's order discharging Kejriwal and others in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday arrived at the Delhi High Court, along with his wife, in connection with his recusal application before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor scam. Kejriwal is also expected to argue his case during the hearing. Refusing to comment on the matter, he told reporters, "The matter is sub-judice."

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High Court to Hear CBI's Plea

The High Court is slated to hear a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the trial court's order discharging Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the Delhi excise policy case. Recusal refers to a judge voluntarily stepping aside from a case due to a possible conflict of interest, bias, or even an apprehension of a lack of impartiality.

On the previous date of hearing, the Delhi High Court had granted time to Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other respondents to file their replies to the CBI's plea. The matter was heard by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who also noted that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) and a writ petition concerning the case are already pending before the Supreme Court.

Arguments in Court

Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that all respondents had been duly served, both in advance and after issuance of notice by the High Court. He argued that the case did not require detailed replies or rejoinders, stating that the High Court only needed to examine the trial court record and the discharge order. Describing the discharge order as an "exception order," Mehta contended that it should not remain in operation for longer than necessary.

However, Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for Kejriwal, sought additional time, pointing out that the impugned order runs into nearly 500 pages and requires careful response. He also informed the Court that an SLP has already been filed before the Supreme Court, which may impact the proceedings.

After hearing both sides, the High Court allowed time for filing replies and listed the matter for further hearing on April 6.

Delhi Excise Policy Case Background

Recently, a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise police case.

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. The matter is being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)