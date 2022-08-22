Linking of Aadhar to voter ID voluntary, says Election Commission

The ECI also referred to its letter issued to all Chief Election Officers of all the states on July 4 this year which said that collection of Aadhaar from the voters should be on a voluntary basis for linking and authentication of electoral roll data.

The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Monday said that entry in the electoral roll should not be deleted over the non-submission of Aadhaar. The ECI reacted following some media reports surrounding the issue.

Addressing the reporters, the poll panel said, "With reference to stories reported in the media, it may be noted that submission of Aadhaar in Form-6B is voluntary. No entry in the electoral roll shall be deleted on the ground of non-submission of Aadhaar."

The ECI also referred to its letter issued to all Chief Election Officers of all the states on July 4 this year which said that collection of Aadhaar from the voters should be on a voluntary basis for linking and authentication of electoral roll data.

The linking of Aadhaar number with electoral roll data has been made in the modified registration forms to seek Aadhaar details of electors. A new Form 6B has also been introduced for collecting the Aadhaar number of existing electors.

In a letter the EC said, "Amendment in section 23 has clearly mentioned that the purpose of collection of Aadhar from electors is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. The objective of the programme is aligned with the legal provisions. It is made clear that submission of Aadhaar is voluntary on the part of electors."

The letter also said that in case, the elector does not have the Aadhaar number and thereby is not able to furnish his/her Aadhaar number, he/she will be asked to submit a copy of any of the eleven alternative documents mentioned in the Form 6B, said the EC.