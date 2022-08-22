Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Padma Awards 2023: Nomination process open to the public till Sept 15; Check details here

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    The Union Home Ministry on Monday announced that nominations and recommendations for the upcoming Padma Awards 2023 are now open and will be accepted until September 15. The ministry urged the public to submit nominations and recommendations online only through the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

    The three Padma Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, that was founded in 1954, rank among the highest civilian awards in the country. Every year, these are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

    The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is presented for outstanding achievement and service in all fields and disciplines, including art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, and trade and industry.

    These awards are open to all, without distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender. Government employees, including those working for Public Sector Undertakings, are not eligible for Padma awards.

    According to the statement, the Modi government is committed to transforming Padma awards into "People's Padma".
    Nominations and recommendations, including self-nominations, are therefore encouraged from all citizens, it added.

    In a statement, it was suggested that concerted efforts could be made to identify talented individuals who are doing selfless service to society and whose excellence and achievements deserve recognition.

    A nomination or recommendation must contain all relevant information specified in the format provided on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), which clearly outlines the person's distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in her or his field and discipline.

