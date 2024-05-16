'Like Draupadi's cheerharan...': BJP targets Kejriwal after he avoids questions on Swati Maliwal row (WATCH)

Accusing Kejriwal of cowardice for evading questions and deflecting responsibility onto his colleague Sanjay Singh, Poonawalla also raised troubling questions about the Delhi CM's role in the assault.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the controversy surrounding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by the AAP supremo's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that 'Sheeshmahal has become Shoshanmahal' draws a striking parallel to the historic tale of Draupadi's 'cheerharan', invoking a potent imagery of injustice and violence.

Accusing Kejriwal of cowardice for evading questions and deflecting responsibility onto his colleague Sanjay Singh, Poonawalla also raised troubling questions about the Delhi CM's role in the assault. Poonawalla's rhetoric, linking Kejriwal's silence to complicity in the assault, added fuel to the already heated debate.

"'Sheeshmahal' has become 'Shoshanmahal' and just like Draupadi's 'cheerharan' took place, Kejriwal was witness to assault and violence on Swati Maliwal, a female Rajya Sabha MP... When the question is asked, Kejriwal doesn't have the courage to answer, he diverts it and puts the issue on Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Singh talking about all the issues except the main issue," the BJP leader said in an interview with ANI.

He further added, "The question is, why Kejriwal is silent, why is he protecting Bibhav Kumar which means he is behind the assault, not Bibhav Kumar. Where are the INDI alliance members, Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi? Silent on a woman issue."

Earlier today, Kejriwal refused to address the Swati Maliwal issue during a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the assault case. Yadav's response, prioritizing other pressing issues over Maliwal's assault, added a layer of complexity to the narrative, raising questions about the political dynamics at play.

Yadav said, "There are other issues that are more important than this..."

During the press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh responded defensively to questions regarding the Swati Maliwal issue. He stated that he had previously addressed the matter and stressed the importance of avoiding political exploitation of the situation. Singh reiterated the unity within the AAP, emphasizing its cohesive functioning as a party. Additionally, he expressed concerns about the situation in Manipur, drawing attention to broader issues during the conference.

"The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by the police. PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue," he said.

As the controversy surrounding Swati Maliwal's assault continues to unfold, BJP's outspoken criticism and demands for accountability set the stage for a heated political showdown. With allegations flying and tensions rising, the true extent of Kejriwal's involvement and the response of the broader political establishment remain to be seen.

