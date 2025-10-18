Diagnosed in July, Prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai underwent a successful robotic surgery in August to remove the cancerous prostate, marking a turning point in his life just weeks after celebrating his 60th birthday.

Prominent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has shared an emotional and inspiring account of his recent battle with prostate cancer in his weekly video vlog, “Straight Bat with Rajdeep Sardesai.” Diagnosed in July, Sardesai underwent a successful robotic surgery in August to remove the cancerous prostate, marking a turning point in his life just weeks after celebrating his 60th birthday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a candid reflection, Sardesai recounted the shock of receiving the diagnosis through a WhatsApp message that threatened to "upturn" his life. “Cancer? Me? How? Why?” he says, describing the whirlwind of fear, confusion, and self-doubt that followed. “A routine medical check-up had led to a fusion biopsy, revealing the malignant tumor and transforming what was supposed to be a summer of cricket excitement into a period of uncertainty and apprehension.”

Drawing a personal connection to his childhood, Sardesai recalled the iconic role of Rajesh Khanna in Anand, a film about a man battling cancer. “The C word somehow still evokes anxiety and can even be terrifying,” he said. But the reassurance from his son, a qualified surgeon, helped him find perspective. “If you have cancer, papa, prostate is perhaps the best one can get. It is slow-moving and eminently curable,” his son told him.

Over the following weeks, Sardesai consulted leading medical experts, underwent multiple tests, and absorbed stories of courage from other cancer survivors. “Courage, my friends, doesn’t have to be advertised on billboards. It resides in the hearts and souls of many anonymous Indians,” he observed. Prostate cancer, the second most diagnosed cancer among men in India, has a 5-year survival rate of around 64% when detected early, offering hope and reassurance to patients.

By mid-August, Sardesai underwent robotic surgery at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, with the cancerous tumor successfully removed. Subsequent scans confirmed there had been no spread of the disease. Today, he continues under active surveillance, but the experience has left him deeply grateful and reflective.

This Diwali, Sardesai expressed heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals who guided him through his treatment—Dr. Anshuman Agarwal, Dr. Jaswinder Pentel, and Dr. Gopal Sharma—as well as his family, friends, and colleagues at India Today for their unwavering support. “There is no substitute for a kind and comforting home environment,” he said, highlighting the role of his wife, children, and extended family in helping him navigate the journey.

Sardesai also used the occasion to advocate for broader access to cancer care in India. “Millions of Indians don’t have access to affordable cancer check-ups or cures. Only a stronger public healthcare system, public-private partnerships, and greater investment in specialized treatment can give every Indian the second chance I feel blessed to have got,” he urged.

Reflecting on life’s fleeting nature, Sardesai encouraged viewers to embrace the present, savor small joys, and support meaningful causes. He recommended contributing to initiatives like cansupport.org, emphasizing that even a small donation can make someone’s Diwali “that much more special and sweeter.”

Ending on a note of optimism and resilience, Sardesai’s message resonated with hope, gratitude, and a renewed appreciation for life itself. “Life is not always easy to live, but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension,” he said.