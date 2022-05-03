Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre

    The insurance company announced that it had received a little more than 5,627 crores from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions the day before. 
     

    LIC IPO: Congress asks 4 questions to the Centre - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Ahead of the LIC initial public offering listing, Congress asked four questions to the Modi-led Central government on Tuesday. The party also alleged that the confidence and trust of 30 crore policyholders have been valued at "throwaway prices."

    Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in his recent tweet targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, the fire sale of India's assets continues, as "Jumlas of Tube Light" is being distributed during a period of a total power outage. He questioned whether the Modi government is betraying 30 crores of LIC policyholders?

     

    The 1st question, the Congress leader asked, was why the LIC valuation of Rs 12-14 lakh crore in February 2022 was reduced to Rs 6 Lakh crore in the span of two months? In the statement, he added that since January, the share price band of LIC has been pared down by the Central government from Rs 1,100 per share to the present price band of Rs 902-949 per share. Additionally, some experts believe that the government will lose 30,000 crores by reducing the embedded value and pairing down the price band.

    The second question is, why did the Modi government suddenly lower the valuation of LIC and issue size after the roadshows in India and Abroad? Alleging that the government reduced Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore after its roadshows for big-ticket investors in February. 

    The third one is through tweeter, "Modi government overlooks the LIC's key indices?" 

    And in the final question, a reference to the Ukraine-Russia war was made. The exception to the LIC IPO policy was questioned. Citing the secretary-in-charge' of the Public Sector Divestment's statement that the government will not sell stakes in public sector units if the conditions are not favourable.

    Following the reports, the insurance company on Tuesday announced that it had received a little more than 5,627 crores from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions the day before. 

    The government aims to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting 3.5 per cent of stakes. The initial public offering (IPO) will go public tomorrow.

    Also readLIC IPO to open tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

    Also readLIC IPO: You need Demat account to participate; here's how to open it

    Also readLIC IPO: Company fixes price band with discount for employees, policyholders

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy' - adt

    On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's 'divide and rule policy'

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, hint at a 'hit-job'

    BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video, Congress asks 'what's wrong?'

    Delhi International Airport is world s second busiest airport reveals data gcw

    Delhi International Airport is world's second busiest airport, reveals data

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur internet suspended gcw

    Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

    Recent Stories

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw

    Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here's why - gps

    Adorable video of stray dog waiting outside butcher's shop is winning the net; here’s why

    I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain-ayh

    "I dug my hole in Australia, got on with life" - Chris Cairns on match-fixing trials and pain

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow Here s everything you need to know gcw

    LIC IPO to open tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

    Eid 2022 Priyanka Chopra is missing this on Eid ul Fitr drb

    Eid 2022: Priyanka Chopra’s missing this on Eid-ul-Fitr

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon