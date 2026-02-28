Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hit back at PM Modi for comparing Congress to the Muslim League, labelling it "political desperation." Gehlot asserted that opposing the PM is not the same as opposing India and urged him to address public issues.

Gehlot Hits Back at PM Modi's Remarks

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the party to the All-India Muslim League, calling it a "symbol of his political desperation." In an X post, after PM Modi's Ajmer rally, Ashok Gehlot asked the Prime Minister to "speak on the issues of public interest" instead of attacking Congress. He said that "opposing PM Modi is not the same as opposing the country."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gehlot wrote, "Today in Ajmer, the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Congress party are a symbol of his political desperation. For those belonging to an ideology that did not sacrifice even a fingernail in the freedom struggle to level allegations of dividing the country against the Congress, a party with a glorious history of leading the freedom struggle, is not only ridiculous but also proof of moral bankruptcy."

"Modi ji, remember that opposing you is not the same as opposing the country. Do not make the mistake of considering yourself greater than the nation," he added.

Gehlot Questions BJP's Governance in Rajasthan

Recounting the works of the Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot slammed the current state government for changing the name of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project to the Ramjal Setu Link Project. "It is saddening that you used an official government platform solely for narrow politics. The public was expecting you to speak on the issues of public interest raised in my letter. Do you not want the entire country to receive the 'Right to Health' like Rajasthan? Do you have no interest in revolutionary decisions like the Gig Workers Welfare Act and the Urban Employment Guarantee? The BJP government has changed the name of the ERCP, but has done no work on it. The people of Rajasthan know the truth," Gehlot wrote on X.

On Paper Leaks and 'Double Zero' Government

Further slamming the BJP, he referred to the 'double engine' government in Rajasthan as "double zero." Gehlot wrote on X, "Instead of playing politics over paper leaks, you should have praised that stringent law of Rajasthan, which includes provisions such as life imprisonment, a fine of 10 crore rupees, and the confiscation of the culprits' property, which has become an example for the country. Instead of engaging in politics to mislead the youth, you should have spoken about enacting such a strict law at the Central Government level. The BJP government is not even able to show the courage to investigate the OMR sheet scam that occurred during the BJP government's tenure in Rajasthan."

"It would have been better if you had stood by your guarantee given during the Assembly elections not to shut down the Congress government's schemes, and directed the Chief Minister today to restart those closed schemes. This is because your hollow slogan of 'Double Engine' is now proving to be 'Double Zero' in Rajasthan," the X post read.

PM Modi's Original Attack on Congress

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the opposition Congress and referred to historical events surrounding the partition of India, alleging that certain political forces have a history of weakening the nation. The Prime Minister said that the All-India Muslim League "hated India" and was responsible for the country's partition. Drawing a comparison, he alleged that Congress was following a similar path. He further accused Congress of defaming the country and attempting to weaken national institutions.

"Maoists hate India's prosperity, Constitution, and democracy. Similarly, Congress waits for an opportunity to defame the country and infiltrates every space to do so. The country will never forgive such misdeeds," he said. This came in the backdrop of the AI Summit protest by the Indian Youth Congress leaders.

Manish Tewari Echoes Criticism

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari also criticised PM Modi for his remarks against Congress. "It's very unfortunate that the Prime Minister of India should not use this kind of language and terminology. The Indian National Congress has a very proud history, and the ideology to which the Prime Minister belongs has nothing to do with India's freedom movement. It was the Indian National Congress that brought this country independence. The Prime Minister's use of such language, which speaks of division, does not suit them," Tewari said. (ANI)