LIC IPO to open tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

The insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation IPO will enter primary markets on May 4, 2022, i.e. tomorrow. For the first time, the corporation has retained a distinct quota for policyholders, who will receive a 10% reserved allocation and a discount when purchasing LIC shares.

The insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) will enter primary markets on May 4, 2022, i.e. tomorrow. The Government of India (GoI) has set the LIC IPO price band at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share, with a discount of Rs 60 for policyholders and Rs 45 for LIC employees applying for the public issue. The public issue will be up for bidding until May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the primary issue of the LIC IPO is slated to start tomorrow, with investors of all types eager to participate. For the first time, the corporation has retained a distinct quota for policyholders, who will receive a 10% reserved allocation and a discount when purchasing LIC shares.

To apply for the LIC IPO, investors and LIC policyholders must have a demat account. To book the issue, they can utilise several brokerage applications such as Groww, Upstox, and Zerodha, or they can use the platform of any other depository participant (DP).

