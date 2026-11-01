Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined global dignitaries to celebrate Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma’s birth centenary, highlighting the importance of Indian values and global unity in addressing modern-day challenges through peace and cooperation.

Celebrating the Centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday attended the birth centenary celebrations of Revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), a fundamental principle of Indian culture, resonated at the venue, with prominent Indian and British dignitaries highlighting the importance of India's spiritual heritage, human values and philosophy in promoting global unity and world peace.

Promoting Global Unity and Indian Values

LG Sandhu paid tribute to Mataji's life of service, dedication and sacrifice, describing her ideals as an inspiration for humanity and emphasising the relevance of Indian cultural values in addressing contemporary global challenges. Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said that the life of Revered Mataji was an outstanding example of service, dedication and selflessness. Describing ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as the foundation of global unity, he said that challenges such as climate change, social inequality and health emergencies could be addressed only through cooperation and compassion. He also emphasised the importance of yoga in the modern world, saying that it was not merely a means of maintaining physical fitness but also an effective way to achieve mental peace and a balanced lifestyle. He noted that the teachings and philosophy of Gurudev and Mataji continued to guide humanity towards world peace and welfare.

Perspectives from International Dignitaries

Krish Raval, a member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, described spirituality, yoga, meditation and yajna as invaluable contributions of India to the world. He said that meaningful global transformation begins within the individual, adding that lasting social change becomes possible when people develop positive thinking, compassion and a sense of humanity.

Another member of the UK House of Lords, Russell Rook, said that the challenges facing the world today could be addressed through spiritual awakening, faith, yoga and meditation. Paying tribute to Mataji's life, he described her as an inspiring example of dedication to human service and spirituality. He also appreciated the social and spiritual initiatives undertaken by the All World Gayatri Pariwar.

A Call for Global Cooperation

The Anglican Bishop of the Church of England, Right Reverend Lusa, emphasised that the world needed greater love, cooperation and unity. He said that people must rise above the boundaries of caste, religion, language and nationality and develop a sense of belonging towards one another. Highlighting the relevance of India's ancient philosophy, he said that the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which considers the entire world one family, had become increasingly important in the present global context. He observed that this philosophy could serve as a bridge connecting different countries, communities and societies.

On the occasion, Lord Russell Rook invited Dr Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, to participate in the G20 programme scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom in 2027. Expressing confidence in Dr Pandya's contribution, he said that his thoughts and the message of Indian culture could provide a new direction at the international level.