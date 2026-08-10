Amid constant ruckus during the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made an emotional appeal to parties to cooperate. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of stalling proceedings and urged them to listen to the government's reply.

Speaker's Emotional Appeal

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday made an emotional appeal to floor leaders during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, urging all political parties to cooperate in restoring the smooth functioning of the House amid the constant ruckus taking place during the Monsoon Session, sources said.

"Let the voice of the people be heard. Hold Question Hour. Discuss the key bills," he said. Emphasising the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions, the Speaker appealed to all parties to extend their cooperation in ensuring the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning the people can be discussed in a comprehensive and productive manner.

"The people's issues cannot be left waiting in the corridors, he said. They must be reflected, debated, and resolved here, on the floor of this House," he said. With a personal appeal, he added, "For democracy, for the people, please cooperate. Let the House function."

Govt Accuses Opposition of Stalling Proceedings

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of stalling parliamentary proceedings, saying that while the government is fully prepared for a detailed debate on student-related movements, lawmakers must refrain from disrupting the Home Minister's official response.

"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," Rijiju said. Emphasising the need for an uninterrupted parliamentary process, the Union Minister cautioned against disruptions during official statements.

"My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister," he added. "They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."

Legislative Business Affected by Ruckus

Earlier today, the House was adjourned as Opposition MPs continued protests demanding a response from the government over the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions during the Monsoon Session, with six of the eight Bills passed by the House cleared without a debate.

Meanwhile, four key Bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members. (ANI)