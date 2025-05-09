Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra corrected a CNN anchor on Kashmir's status, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, and highlighted India's retaliatory strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

In a live interview, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra strongly corrected a senior CNN anchor who had called portions of Kashmir “Indian-administered.” "First of all, I'm sorry, but let me correct you," Kwatra told Wolf Blitzer. He further said, "The entire Jammu and Kashmir is integral to the Indian part of India. The only issue to be resolved there is the return of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

In the same conversation, Kwatra also made a forceful statement denouncing the terror incident in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. describing it as "the most heinous terrorist act," he stated, "Our foremost objective in this was to hold these lowlifes, subhuman monsters accountable and bring justice to the victims."

Speaking on the Pahalgam attack, he said the terrorists took “headshots" of innocent tourists in front of their families and pointed out that the terrorists trained and backed by Pakistan asked the victims about their religion before killing them.

“They killed them in front of their innocent wives and children. What we did was our response to terror, our response to these sub-human killings," he further added.

Days after India began Operation Sindoor, which involved hitting terrorist strongholds in nine different places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kwatra made these comments. The Defense Ministry claims that at than 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, which was conducted in reprisal for the Pahalgam attack.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out the missile and drone strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

As tensions between the two nations increased amid concerns of a larger military clash, India on Thursday night neutralized Pakistan's military's attempt to use missiles and drones to strike military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and many other areas