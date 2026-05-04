The Apex Body Leh accepted Chairman Thupstan Chhewang's resignation over health issues, urging him to remain a member. This follows ongoing talks between Ladakh leaders and the government regarding Sixth Schedule inclusion and statehood demands.

The Apex Body Leh accepted the resignation of Thupstan Chhewang from his post as Chairman on Monday.

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According to a release, Chhewang has been unable to attend crucial meetings of the body since July 6, 2025, due to health and personal issues. Hence, in view of these circumstances, members of the Leh Apex Body, after due deliberation and discussion, decided to accept the resignation of Chhewang on July 6, 2025. However, the members unanimously urged Chhewang to continue as a primary member of the Leh Apex Body, citing his invaluable contribution to the cause of Ladakh.

HPC Meeting and Government's Stance

Chhewang's resignation came following a High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in Delhi on February 13.

According to sources, the meeting was held in a "cordial and constructive" manner in the national capital. The government is engaging with all stakeholders to address Ladakh's democratic aspirations, while prioritising residents' long-term interests, the sources added.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra appealed to the people of Ladakh to avoid speculative rumours, emphasising the government's intent to find a fair resolution.

Sharing an X post, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) quoted Kundra saying, "Speculative media reports give a negative slant to the ongoing talks of HPC in Delhi. While clarifying once again that the talks with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) were wholesome and constructive, he has stated that the Government is committed to a process of democratic consultation which involves all stakeholders of Ladakh."

"I would like to appeal to the people of Ladakh and all stakeholders to abjure from speculative rumour mongering. The intent of the Government is to find a resolution to the democratic aspirations of Ladakh in a fair and judicious manner, keeping the long-term interests of the residents in mind," the Chief Secretary added.

Demand for Sixth Schedule and Constitutional Safeguards

The Ladakh leadership have been demanding inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect tribal land and culture.

In 2023, the MHA formed a high-powered committee under the Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, to discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture and language, given its location and strategic importance. The panel, which included the members of the Leh ApexBody (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a collective of trade unions, tourist bodies, and religious and political groups, deliberated on protections for land and employment, and the empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards. The government representatives of the meeting comprise the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the MP, and officials. The HPC for Ladakh aims to protect Ladakh's culture, language, land, and employment, empower local councils (LAHDCs), and provide constitutional safeguards. Recent meetings in late 2023 and early 2024 focused on demands such as Sixth Schedule inclusion and Statehood from groups like the LAB and KDA. (ANI)