Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Kerala's LDF government as 'corrupt' and alleged it was making deals with the BJP. In Wayanad, she expressed frustration over stalled development, blaming both the state and central governments for the deadlock.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls LDF 'Corrupt', Backs UDF

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government "corrupt" and expressed belief that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is competent to lead the state. Speaking with reporters, Vadra claimed that the ruling government in Keralam has no ideology left, accusing it of "making deals with the BJP." "I want to say to the people (of Keralam) that you have a corrupt government, a govt which has no ideology left because they are making deals with the BJP. You need a govt, especially at this time when there are more troubles coming your way. You need a govt with a vision and one that stands for you and understands your problems and also is not afraid of the Opposition. I believe the UDF has enough competence and experience amongst its leaders to provide leadership to the state," she said.

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Frustration Over Stalled Wayanad Development

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced deep-seated frustration over the limitations faced by opposition lawmakers, accusing both the State and Central governments of purposefully stalling development in Wayanad during an emotional address in her constituency. Speaking to a large gathering in Mananthavady, the MP highlighted the "painful" reality of being unable to fulfil key promises, such as the long-awaited local medical college, due to political friction. She argued that the lack of cooperation from the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala and the BJP-led Centre has created a bottleneck for the people of Wayanad.

"I know that the most important thing for you (people) is the medical college, and every time we come in front of you, we make speeches, we talk about the medical college. My brother Rahul ji, I did, and it is our deepest wish to be able to make this into a reality. One of the greatest frustrations is this: we want to solve your problems, we want to be able to help you in so many ways, but we don't have government in the state, we don't have government in the centre, because of which everything we want to do becomes like a half measure for us," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address comes as the Congress-led UDF gears up to contest the assembly elections in Kerala to be held in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)