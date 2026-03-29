PM Modi attacked Kerala's LDF and UDF, calling them 'corrupt' and 'communal.' He accused them of 'vote-bank politics' and neglecting development, while promising a 'developed Kerala' as 'Modi's guarantee.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Kerala's Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing both alliances of indulging in "vote-bank politics" and neglecting the state's development. Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, the Prime Minister said Kerala has long been caught between "two models of selfish politics," alleging that while one side is "corrupt," the other is "mega-corrupt," and if one is "communal," the other is "mega-communal." He asserted that both the LDF and UDF have prioritised electoral gains over governance.

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'Selfish Politics and Vote-Bank Games': PM Modi

PM Modi said the BJP-led NDA aims to bring rapid development to the state, expressing confidence that a future NDA government in Kerala would work towards building a "developed Kerala," which he described as "Modi's guarantee." "For decades, Kerala has been trapped between the two masks of selfish politics. On one side LDF, on the other UDF; one side Communists, the other Congress. One corrupt, the other mega-corrupt; one communal, the other mega-communal. All the policies of LDF and UDF are only for vote-bank politics; they have no concern for Kerala's development. The BJP, NDA government that will be formed here will bring rapid development to this place, will build a developed Kerala--this is Modi's guarantee," said PM Modi. He further accused the LDF and UDF of "looting" the state through an understanding of alternating power over the years. According to him, the two alliances have taken turns governing Kerala while serving their own interests, leaving the state trapped in this cycle.

'A-Team vs B-Team': Modi on LDF-UDF Contradiction

Referring to recent political rhetoric, PM Modi said both the Left and Congress have begun calling each other the BJP's "B-team," adding that such claims only reinforce the BJP as the main political force in the state. He also pointed out that these parties are allies in several other states under the INDIA bloc, while attacking each other in Kerala, urging voters to be cautious of this contradiction. "The LDF and UDF have looted Kerala for decades by sharing the spoils; there has been an understanding between them that for some years the LDF will run the government and fill their pockets, then after a few years the UDF will loot. Our Kerala has gotten entangled in this alliance of theirs. These days, the communists and Congress have joined hands to start a new propaganda, where the Communists say that Congress is the B team of the BJP, and Congress says that the Communists are the B team of the BJP. They too have now accepted that in this Kerala election, if there is any one team--the 'A' team--it is only the BJP," he said.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister said voters in Kerala should recognise these contradictions, pointing out that the same parties are allied in several states across the country while criticising each other locally. He urged people to remain cautious of both formations. "Today, the truth about who is whose B-team in the upcoming elections needs to be revealed to the people of Kerala. They are in an alliance with each other across the country. Look at Bihar, look at Jharkhand, look at Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Assam. They are together in the INDI alliance; even in Tamil Nadu, they are in alliance. But here in Kerala, the Congress and the Left parties are abusing each other. That's why you should be careful about both of them," said the Prime Minister.

Congress Leaders Counter PM's Allegations

Reacting to his remarks, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the people of Kerala would reject Modi's statements, alleging an "unholy alliance" between the BJP and the CPI(M). She expressed confidence that voters would support the Congress-led UDF and bring it to power. "PM Modi has come to Keralam, and he has made many statements which the people are not going to take... The unholy alliance between the BJP and the CPM is very clear and evident... The people of Kerala have decided that they are going to vote to bring the Congress-led UDF to power... We don't see the Chief Minister being interrogated by the ED despite so many issues of corruption," said Mather.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also criticised the Prime Minister, accusing the Centre of neglecting Kerala's demands, particularly the long-pending request for an AIIMS. He alleged that the Union government has treated the state unfairly compared to others and said Modi should apologise to the people of Kerala. Venugopal further claimed that the BJP and CPI(M) are working together to defeat the UDF, while expressing confidence in his party's electoral prospects. "When the Prime Minister comes to Kerala, he must understand that he has completely cheated the people of Kerala. For the last 12 years, Kerala has been demanding an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which the Modi government has completely refused. The Modi government gave AIIMS to other states. Six AIIMS have been given, but Kerala has not been included. And Kerala is suffering greatly in many sectors. The Government of India is actually treating Kerala like a stepmother. He is coming to Kerala; at least he should apologise to the people of Kerala. Why is he not giving AIIMS to Kerala? Then he can say whatever he wants. We are not afraid of the BJP. The CPM and the BJP are together to defeat the UDF. But we are going to win easily," said Venugopal.

Kerala Assembly Polls

The Kerala Assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. The polling would be done under strict guidelines issued by the ECI under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into effect in all poll-bound regions after the election schedule was announced.

The Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state electoral roll, the final voter list for Kerala was released on February 21. The revised roll includes 2,69,53,644 voters--1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters, and 227 third-gender voters. Among them, 4,24,518 voters belong to the 18-19 age group. (ANI)