Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, stating India's new Free Trade Agreements will unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs. They discussed how FTAs can benefit Assam's farmers, small businesses, and tea industry.

Assam CM Discusses FTA Benefits with Piyush Goyal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said India's recently signed multiple Free Trade Agreements would open up new opportunities for entrepreneurs, following his meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. He said he also held discussions with Goyal on how farmers and small businesses in Assam can benefit from these agreements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Assam CM wrote, "The multiple Free Trade Agreements that have been signed by India will unlock several opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs." The multiple Free Trade Agreements that have been signed by India will unlock several opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. Today during my meeting with Hon’ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji, I complimented his ministry for successfully navigating these complex negotiations… pic.twitter.com/KB0KMdDy38 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2026 "Today during my meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji, I complimented his ministry for successfully navigating these complex negotiations as well as discussed how small businesses & farmers in Assam can benefit from these landmark agreements. We also spoke on resolving issues pertaining to our tea industry," the post read.

India's Expanding FTA Network

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India has steadily expanded its network of free trade agreements over the past few years, reaching Nine FTAs spanning 38 countries. Starting with India-Mauritius in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic partnership agreement followed in May 2022. India-Australia Economic and Trade Agreement was implemented in December 2022. India then signed the EFTA TEPA on 10th March 2024, which entered into force on 1st October 2025. The India-UK CETA was signed in July 2025 and India-Oman CEPA in December 2025. The India-New Zealand FTA was announced on 22nd December 2025, followed by the India-EU FTA on 27th January 2026, the Ministry noted.

India-US Trade Agreement Nears Conclusion

Earlier in the day, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal said the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US will be concluded as soon as possible, and the members of the US team have begun arriving in the national capital for a three-day meeting.

"As far as the US team is concerned, some people have come, some will come tonight," Goyal said during the announcement of the India-Oman CEPA.

Goyal also recalled the remarks of the US Ambassador to India that 99 per cent of the details of the Interim Trade Agreement have been finalised. "As far as the US team is concerned, some members have already arrived, while others are arriving tonight. Our meetings are scheduled for 2,3 and 4 June. The leaders of both nations had already announced the framework agreement back on February 3. All the major points have been settled," Goyal said. "US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, recently stated that 99% of the details have been finalised... Small commas and full stops are being discussed. While finalizing, the changes that came there, the legal changes that came in the US, how to reflect that in the final agreement, how to change accordingly, after deciding that...I am fully confident that we will conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement with the US as soon as possible. We will sign it and then proceed to initiate further discussions on how to formulate an even more comprehensive bilateral trade agreement moving forward," he added. (ANI)