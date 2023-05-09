'Look at the difference...' Kiren Rijiju shares glimpses of transformed Central Agency Section in Supreme Cour

The images show the massive transformation visible at the Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared before and after photos of the Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex, which has now undergone digitisation and modernisation.

In his latest post shared on Twitter, the minister said: "Look at the difference! I had visited Central Agency Section on 18th October in 2021. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India, records are digitised ensuring paperless work culture, a gym created to promote Fit India and campus is clean spreading Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

And indeed the change was visible when compared to the situation in 2021.

Back then, the minister had lamented over the existence of tons of legal documents of major ministries at the Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex.

He had posted back then, "Visited Central Agency Section at Supreme Court Complex. These are tones of legal documents of various Ministries and Agencies. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India we will weed out redundant files and digitise all records to ensure a paperless work culture."

In response to the 2021 post, many users had welcomed the digitisation drive being undertaken by the Union government.

The minister had said that the law ministry would remove all unnecessary and old files from the active records for savings in storage space and faster and more efficient retrieval of information as and when required.

That space is now being used as a gymnasium and ensuring paperless work culture.

