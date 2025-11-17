Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya alleged she was humiliated and abused by her family, forcing her to quit politics. BJP's Deepak Prakash and JD(U)'s Shalini Mishra reacted, calling the family feud 'unfortunate'.

Political Reactions to Family Feud

BJP leader Deepak Prakash on Monday expressed deep sympathies at RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya's announcement of quitting politics and alleged that an "outsider" was attempting to break her home. "What can be more unfortunate than when a daughter is not respected in her own family? This is their internal matter, but it is also unfortunate that a person from outside is trying to break their house..." he stated.

Earlier, Janata Dal (United) leader Shalini Mishra responded to Rohini Acharya's fiery announcement, stating that the situation was "extremely unfortunate." "This is extremely unfortunate. This should not happen in any family... It is not true to say that Tejashwi Yadav is doing politics alone. He is the son of Lalu Yadav, and that is why he is carrying out his politics... He should first take care of his family and then talk about Bihar. I wish that their family remains united," she said.

Rohini Acharya's Explosive Allegations

Rohini on Sunday echoed the pain of a woman wronged, alleging that she was humiliated, abused, and threatened by her family members. She sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries. In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.

Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home. "Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made an orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote.

RJD Remains Silent

However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations. (ANI)