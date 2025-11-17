Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has quit politics, alleging humiliation and threats from her family after RJD's poor election result. She has disowned her brother and pointed fingers at Tejashwi Yadav's aide, sparking a political storm.

'Humiliated, Abused, and Threatened': Rohini Acharya Quits Politics

Rohini Acharya's decision to leave politics has created a stir in Bihar's political circles, coming after the Rashtriya Janata Dal's poor showing in the recent assembly elections, where the party won only 25 seats out of over 140 contested in the 243-member house. The former RJD leader, daughter of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday shared her pain as a woman wronged, saying she was humiliated, abused, and threatened by her family. Her social media posts highlighted the hurt of being pushed aside, feeling worthless, and carrying a heavy emotional burden, sparking wide discussion across the state.

Rohini Acharya recounted the events that unfolded during the family feud following the Mahagathbandhan's crushing defeat in the Bihar elections. She also emphasised that she has the blessings of her parents, Lalu and Rabri Devi.

Asserting that she "hasn't lied about any of the events" that occured during the family dispute, as indicated by details she shared on X, Acharya said her father has consistently supported her. "Whatever I had to say, I have said on my social media. I have not lied about anything that happened--Rohini jo bolti hai sach bolti hai (Whatever Rohini says is the truth). You may go and ask all of this to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav, and Rameez. My father has always been by my side. My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them," Acharya told reporters.

"I feel fortunate to have parents like mine. In a family, why is it that only daughters are expected to make sacrifices, especially when there are brothers? When questions were asked to the brothers, they told me to go to my in-laws' house. As a result, I have decided to disown my brother," she added.

The former RJD leader further stated that she is now heading to Mumbai to stay with her mother-in-law. "She (mother-in-law) is concerned and has been crying since yesterday.

Political Rivals Blame Tejashwi, RJD Leadership for Crisis

Her decision has drawn criticism from several NDA, AIMIM, and JD(U) leaders, who have held mainly Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides responsible for the worsening situation.

Delhi Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Rohini Acharya's resignation has made clear what the BJP has been repeatedly saying, that there is nepotism there, their fight is only for power, there was never a fight for Bihar's development in RJD... It is very sad that those who ruled for years never had any feelings for the country."

JDU and AIMIM Point to Pattern of Family Issues

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Rohini Acharya is the daughter of Bihar... The way she has been treated by Sanjay Yadav and Rameez is deeply saddening. The RJD previously separated Tej Pratap Yadav from their family... This is deeply saddening."

While JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Rohini Acharya is a daughter who saved her father's life, a daughter is Lakshmi, insulting her has never been part of our tradition, and why are Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi silent on this? This is the second incident, it happened with Aishwarya first and now with Rohini... These tears will cost Lalu Yadav very dearly; he should not become 'Dhritrashtra' of politics, and expose the one who is at fault... This is their internal matter, but it is a matter of concern."

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that serious allegations by Rohini Acharya add to past family controversies in Lalu Yadav's household, including harassment claims by his daughter-in-law and his son Tej Pratap Yadav distancing himself. AIMIM leader said, "This is not the first time such a thing has happened in Lalu Yadav's family. Earlier, his daughter-in-law (Tej Pratap Yadav's ex-wife) had made accusations that she was harassed. Then his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, also disowned the family. Now Rohini Acharya has made such serious allegations. Rohini Acharya even donated her kidney to Lalu Yadav. People are seeing everything that is happening in the Mahagathbandhan and in Lalu Yadav's family... Everything should be seriously investigated because it is none other than the daughter of that family who is making these allegations..."

BJP leader Nitin Nabin, who also registered victory from Bankipur Assembly, said, "It's a family matter, but the way Lalu Yadav has brought his entire family into politics is a bad outcome. Tejashwi Yadav has become so unpopular in his own family, so how can you think he will be able to move things forward in society? Tejashwi Yadav should come forward and answer."

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary termed the development "unfortunate" while calling it an "internal matter" of the family. "It is not appropriate to make political comments on this. This is unfortunate for RJD. It is not right for such a situation to arise in such a big family. The situation is not good. This is very sad," he said.

BJP Alleges Acharya Was Made a 'Scapegoat' for Poll Defeat

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal alleged that Rohini Acharya was made a "scapegoat" for the party's crushing defeat in the Bihar polls. "It is their family matter. It (election results) was the responsibility of Tejashwi Yadav, but his aide, Sanjay Yadav, told Rohini to take responsibility. And if his sister was asked to take responsibility for that defeat, how painfully did she take that responsibility? That's why she is talking about retiring from politics, even distancing herself from her family. If they can't take care of their family, how will they take care of society?"

BJP leader Dr Guru Prakash Paswan said the episode reflected an internal crisis within the RJD. "This is an internal matter of his family. However, if someone is involved in politics or social life, nothing remains private; everything becomes public. The way political questions are raised, first by Tej Pratap Yadav and then by Rohini Acharya, someone must take responsibility for the defeat. Lalu Prasad Yadav has had a long political career. He claims to represent the so-called socially disadvantaged. Yet, with the clouds of an existential crisis looming over him following election results, I believe his party definitely needs to determine its own course," he said.

However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations.

The comments come at a time when political developments in Bihar are drawing heightened public attention, as the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.

