Bikaner: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar and called him "arrogant" for "not apologising" over the matter.

Arjun Ram Meghwal slams Lalu Yadav over Ambedkar row

The Union Minister slammed Lalu Yadav over his actions that were contradictory to his party's ideologies, saying that on one hand, he advocates for social justice, but on the other hand, he is insulting BR Ambedkar.

"The worker who brought the picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar wanted to give it to Lalu Yadav. But Lalu Yadav's arrogance is reflected in his body language and the way he was sitting... This issue has become so big but Lalu Prasad Yadav did not apologise. The people of the country are not going to tolerate this insult of Babasaheb. On one hand, you say that you are the leader of Dalits and the backwards community and that you advocate social justice... on the other hand, you insult Babasaheb and you are so arrogant that you do not even apologise," Meghwal told ANI.

These remarks come amid an ongoing political row over Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged disrespect toward BR Ambedkar during the former's birthday celebration, where Yadav had allegedly kept Ambedkar's picture near his feet.

Giriraj Singh demands apology, calls act an insult to Dalits

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Yadav of "insulting" the Dalit icon and demanded an apology from him.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has revealed his true mindset towards Dalits...

He has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. He must apologise to the Dalits of the country for this act of disrespect. Not just an apology-- he should go to the banks of the Ganga and repent for his actions..."

Samrat Choudhary also attacks Lalu, cites "arrogant behaviour"

Earlier on June 15, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hit out at the RJD chief on the issue, accusing him of displaying arrogance.

He further slammed the RJD chief, noting that no one has seen such an arrogant leader to date and that Yadav and his party workers should apologise for the disrespect shown to Ambedkar.

"No one has ever seen a leader as arrogant as Lalu Yadav to date. If he or any of his workers make a mistake regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, they should apologise. He is arrogant. He continues to act arrogantly and humiliate everyone. Such arrogant leaders should abandon their pride," Choudhary said.

These political developments come while the Assembly Elections are expected in Bihar later this year.