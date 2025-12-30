Ladakh's new Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra met LG Kavinder Gupta to discuss administrative priorities. The LG also met the Union Finance Minister to seek enhanced budgetary support for the UT's development and infrastructure projects.

Chief Secretary designate of Ladakh Ashish Kundra, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call to the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, at the LG Secretariat, Leh. During the meeting, the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary designate exchanged views on key administrative priorities and discussed governance and development matters in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to IAS officer Ashish Kundra on his new responsibility and expressed confidence in his role in further strengthening efficient administration in Ladakh.

Development and Financial Requirements Discussed

On December 17, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on Ladakh's developmental priorities, financial requirements, and measures to strengthen infrastructure for inclusive growth.

According to an official statement, the Governor apprised the Union Finance Minister of Ladakh's ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, accelerate development works and ensure inclusive growth across the region. "The UT administration has put in place effective systems, strengthened institutional capacity and streamlined project implementation mechanisms to ensure timely and efficient utilisation of funds," the Governor highlighted, according to the statement. Governor Gupta requested enhanced budgetary support to sustain the development momentum and meet emerging requirements.

BRO Infrastructure Projects Hailed

On December 7, the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor hailed the Defence Minister's inauguration of 125 development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), underscoring the significant focus on the Union Territory. Gupta said the Central government is taking "special note" of Ladakh, and of these 125 projects worth Rs 5000 crore, Rs 2500 crore is dedicated to Ladakh alone.

This came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh. He termed it a "major achievement" for the BRO and Centre's "unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of BRO Projects in Leh, Defence Minister Singh said that these projects are a tribute to the brave soldiers of the army and BRO personnel who work tirelessly for the country. (ANI)