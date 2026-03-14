KDA's Sajjad Hussain Kargili welcomed the MHA's move to revoke Sonam Wangchuk's detention, calling it 'good news' for Ladakh. He urged the govt to resume dialogue on statehood and the Sixth Schedule, and release other detainees.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), Sajjad Hussain Kargili on Saturday welcomed the move, calling it good news for the people of Ladakh during the holy month of Ramadan. Speaking to ANI in Leh, Kargili said that the people of Ladakh had been demanding the same and termed the case against Wangchuk unjustified. "The people of Ladakh have received good news in the holy month of Ramadan. We wanted the same. This case was unjustified," Kargili said.

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KDA Urges Dialogue, Further Releases

He added that people in Ladakh have been struggling for a long time for the region's statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Kargili further urged the government to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladakh through dialogue. "Our second demand is that the remaining detainees should also be released, and our people who are now out on bail -- all the charges against them should be dropped unconditionally," he said.

Emphasising the peaceful nature of the people of Ladakh, Kargili said they have no interest in developing a culture of protests. "The people of Ladakh are peace-loving. We have no interest in developing a culture of protests... If the government doesn't want any more protests, they should resume dialogue and fulfil our legitimate demands," he added.

MHA Cites Peace and Stability for Revocation

Earlier in the day, the government had decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order. Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the said Act. (ANI)