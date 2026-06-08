Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel approved Rs 629 crore for four-laning six roads in Kutch to enhance rural connectivity. PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated projects worth Rs 18,778 crore in Surat, praising the city's cleanliness initiatives.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted an approach to upgrade the state's key roads into four-lane roads. According to the Chief Minister's Office, as part of this initiative, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 629 crore for the four-laning of six major roads in Kutch district.

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With a people-centric vision to strengthen road connectivity in the rural areas of Kutch district, CM has sanctioned funds for the four-laning of six key road stretches. These include 4.1 km of the Mundra-Luni Vadala Road, 5.1 km for the widening and improvement of the Deshalpar-Siracha Road, 5.5 km covering the Mundra-Zarpara-Kandagara-Dhrab Road along with the Zarpara village bypass, 3.3 km of the Navinal village bypass, 4.5 km of the Kandagara Mota village road, and a 20 km stretch of the Mundra-Zarpara-Kandagara Road from chainage 19 to 39.

The construction of these four-lane roads will make travel more convenient, efficient, and safer for rural residents. Additionally, the construction of bypass roads will facilitate smoother movement of heavy vehicles operating to and from Mundra Port and the surrounding industrial and commercial hubs, enabling faster, safer, and more efficient transportation of goods, the release stated. The development of these roads will also significantly boost the tourism sector in Kutch and improve the ease of living for the people.

PM Modi Launches Projects in Surat

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment Day, inaugurated a total of 24 projects of the Central and State Governments from Surat, gifting South Gujarat development projects worth Rs 18,778 crore, according to CMO.

Surat Praised as a Model for the Nation

Addressing a gathering at the Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ministers and dignitaries, the Prime Minister praised the spirit of Surat and stated that Surat is not merely a city but a "spirit".

Surat, which once faced an epidemic like plague, has today emerged as a model of cleanliness and green energy for the entire nation. Praising the cleanliness initiatives and environmental conservation efforts of the people of Surat, he said that it is this awareness and commitment that have made Surat the cleanest city in the country today. He added that cleanliness should become a way of life across the nation, as the Swachhata Abhiyan is an important movement for ensuring a healthy future for the country.

Laying the foundation stone and dedicating multiple projects of the Central Government worth Rs. 16,968 crore and development works of the State Government worth Rs. 1,810 crore in the fields of roads, energy, infrastructure, and industry in South Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that these projects will not only enhance industrial production capacity but will also help achieve the goals of environmental conservation and sustainable development. (ANI)