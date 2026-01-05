Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing their discussion on public welfare, developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in the Union Territory.

Ladakh LG Meets PM Modi

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting was focused on public welfare, key developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in Ladakh.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri @KavinderGupta met Prime Minister @narendramodi. lg_ladakh" Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri @KavinderGupta met Prime Minister @narendramodi.@lg_ladakh pic.twitter.com/4xchwqT9HP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 5, 2026

The official handle of Ladakh KG posted on X, "Lt Governor, Shri @KavinderGupta, paid a courtesy visit to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi. The discussions focused on public welfare, key developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in #Ladakh." Lt Governor, Shri @KavinderGupta, paid a courtesy visit to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi. The discussions focused on public welfare, key developmental priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and inclusive growth in #Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/o41x0JZnMk — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) January 5, 2026

Meeting with Chief Secretary Designate

Earlier on December 30, Chief Secretary designate of Ladakh Ashish Kundra paid a courtesy call to the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, at the LG Secretariat, Leh.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor and the Chief Secretary designate exchanged views on key administrative priorities and discussed governance and development matters in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to IAS officer Ashish Kundra on his new responsibility and expressed confidence in his role in further strengthening efficient administration in Ladakh.

Discussions with Union Finance Minister

On December 17, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held a detailed discussion on Ladakh's developmental priorities, financial requirements, and measures to strengthen infrastructure for inclusive growth.

According to an official statement, the Governor apprised the Union Finance Minister of Ladakh's ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, accelerate development works and ensure inclusive growth across the region.

"The UT administration has put in place effective systems, strengthened institutional capacity and streamlined project implementation mechanisms to ensure timely and efficient utilisation of funds," the Governor highlighted, according to the statement.

Governor Gupta requested enhanced budgetary support to sustain the development momentum and meet emerging requirements. (ANI)