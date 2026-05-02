Ladakh LG VK Saxena praises the massive turnout at Jivetsal for the public exposition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics. He thanked PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for the event, which saw long queues of devotees despite the cold.

'Sea of Humanity' for Buddha's Relics

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena hailed the long queues of people visiting Jivetsal, the designated venue for public exposition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha. The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha (Tathagata) arrived in Leh on Wednesday for a historic public exposition, starting on Friday, May 1. On day 2 of the public exposition, LG Saxena posted on X, "It's pleasing to see a sea of humanity at Jivetsal, Leh, for veneration of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha. Long but quiet queues of people, stretching across the open grounds of Jivetsal and spilling onto the main approach road, can be seen since 6.30 AM today, the 2nd day of the Sacred Exposition." https://x.com/lg_ladakh/status/2050409819534954677?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LG Expresses Gratitude to Centre

Expressing gratitude towards the Centre, he added, "Despite the biting cold winds of Ladakh, the air in the city is filled with spiritual fervour with devotees, elderly and schoolchildren alike, murmuring chants while waiting patiently for their turn to get a glimpse of the Holy Relics. I am grateful to Hon'ble PM, Narendra Modi and Hon'ble HM Amit Shah, for providing the people of Ladakh with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this timeless heritage of India and the world."

Exposition Details and Dignitary Visits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Ladakh, during which he attended the first-ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha.

Public Veneration Schedule

The relics will remain open for public veneration at Jivetsal from May 2 to May 10, followed by exposition in Zanskar on May 11 and 12, and then at the Dharma Centre in Leh from May 13 to 14 before being taken back to Delhi on May 15.

The event will also see the participation of Union Ministers, ambassadors, Chief Ministers of Buddhist-majority states, and representatives of various Buddhist organisations.

Global Significance of Piprahwa Relics

Officials also noted that the Piprahwa relics have gained renewed global significance after being exhibited in several countries, and a part of the associated artefacts was repatriated to India in July 2025 after over a century abroad. (ANI)