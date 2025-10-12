All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said there is a lack of clarity in the Gaza peace plan in terms of the Palestinian state and alleged that those involved were working like a "real estate project".

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said there is a lack of clarity in the Gaza peace plan in terms of the Palestinian state and alleged that those involved were working like a "real estate project". In an interview with ANI, Owaisi alleged that the peace plan lacks transparency on key issues, including accountability for civilian deaths. He referred to media reports and said 65,000 Palestinians were killed there, out of which 20,000 are children, 15,000 are women. He accused Israel of genocide…

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Tell me, what will Tony Blair do? What will Trump do in the board that will be formed? Where is the Palestinian Authority? There is no clarity on where the Israeli army committing genocide will stop, and what will happen to the Palestinian state? So, we feel they are operating there like a real estate project... But what about the perpetrators of genocide? Will they be punished or not?," he asked.

He was asked about the Gaza peace and the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Owaisi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And most disturbingly, how can the Prime Minister of India praise the leadership of Netanyahu, who has a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him? Why is the Prime Minister praising him? This is a completely genocidal regime. The BJP is repeatedly propagating that Israel helps us, but no one helps. We pay them; no one does it for free.” Owaisi, who was part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight India's stance of zero-tolerance to terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, has said that his party is always ready to present the country's side and they “did not go for the Prime Minister but for the country.”

Owaisi also said that it was for the Congress to respond to former Home Minister P Chidambaram's remarks on India's response after the 26/11 terror attacks and that the "government's strategy at that time was different, today's strategy is different".

India carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "We support Operation Sindoor... They (Pakistan) will commit misdeeds again, if not today, then tomorrow. We need to remain alert on this issue." "...The government's strategy at that time was different. Today's strategy is different. So, they were the ruling party. So that party should substantiate it," he said, answering a query on Chidambaram's remarks on 26/11 attack.

Owaisi said India should stay alert as Pakistan is unlikely to desist from mischief and misdeeds.

"We support Operation Sindoor, and we also believe that Pakistan's army and Pakistan's ISI, if we expect that after conducting Operation Sindoor, these people will not commit any misdeeds, then we are making a mistake. They will commit misdeeds again, if not today, then tomorrow. We need to remain alert on this issue," he said.

Answering another query, he said the BJP or the Prime Minister are not bigger than the country.

"...We are always ready to present the country's side." "Political battle will continue to be fought over ideology, and there cannot be two sides of the ocean. But the BJP is not bigger than the country. Neither is the Prime Minister bigger than the country. When such a tragic terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, and everyone knows that these ISI-trained individuals from Pakistan came and killed people in a military style. Obviously, we are always ready to present the country's side. We did not go for the Prime Minister. We went for the country," he said referring to all-party delegations sent by India.

On relationship with BJP, Owaisi said he has "no connection with the BJP.."".

"Before Operation Sindoor, I issued a statement asking why you didn't invite me to the all-party meeting? The Home Minister called me and asked me to come. I met with Giriraj Singh about the Malegaon powerlooms. Giriraj Singh spoke with us for an hour. He's a minister, shouldn't I go to him for work related to textiles? ...I'm politically opposed to you, but I want to get work done, and you're in the government," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)