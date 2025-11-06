Lt. Gen. R. C. Tiwari, Eastern Command chief, laid the foundation for the Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Dhubri, Assam. The new base, named for the Ahom hero, aims to enhance the Indian Army's operational capabilities in the region.

Lieutenant General R. C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, visited the Gajraj Corps in the border areas and laid the foundation stone of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Dhubri, Assam.

Significance of the New Military Station

According to the official release, named after the legendary Ahom Commander, Lachit Borphukan, the new military station embodies the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership, and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam. The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.

Operational Readiness Review

During the visit, the Army Commander reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, along with the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.

Commendation for State and Army Personnel

Lieutenant General Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Assam and the Civil Administration for their unwavering support and proactive role in facilitating the establishment of the new military station. He also commended all ranks of Gajraj Corps for their commitment, professionalism, and collective efforts in ensuring the early operationalisation of the project.

A Testament to Synergy

The Lachit Borphukan Military Station stands as a testament to the synergy between the Armed Forces and the State Administration, reflecting the shared vision of national security and regional development. (ANI)